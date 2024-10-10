HC orders notice on Draft plan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Bench of the Bombay High Court, led by Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y.G. Khobragade, directed the state government to issue a notice inviting objections and suggestions from affected parties before approving the city's draft development plan, as required by Section 31 of the Maharashtra Town Planning Act. The court emphasized that the government must follow this process before making any decisions and dispose of the petitions accordingly.

The court made this directive during a combined hearing of petitions filed by Ankit Agarwal and others. The bench referred to directions and observations issued by Chief Justice Devendra Upadhyay and Justice Kishore Sant in a related petition filed by Lata Dabhade. Petitioners' counsel argued that while the proposed changes in the draft development plan may seem minor to the government, they could have significant impacts on citizens. The bench stressed that the government must publish a notice as required by law, allowing affected parties to submit their objections and suggestions regarding the plan. The state is expected to act accordingly before making any final decisions. Advocates Majid Sheikh and Sandeep Sapkal represented the petitioners, while Assistant Government Pleaders N.D. Batule, Neha Kamble, and N.S. Tekale represented the state.