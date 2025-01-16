HC orders serving notices to MSEDCL, Sarpanch and 2 others

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to electrocution caused by negligence, the death of the petitioner’s 15-year-old son has led to the filing of a petition for compensation in the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. In connection with this petition, Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Prafull Bahalkar have ordered the issuance of notices to the respondent electricity distribution company, the owner of the Mandap, the Sarpanch, and the Police Patil. A further hearing on this petition will take place on February 11.

What was the incident?

According to the records, an Akhand Harinam Saptah was organised in front of the Maruti temple at Mauje Kadegaon in the Badnapur tehsil of Jalna district, on the occasion of Ram Navami. On April 16, 2024, a strong wind blew and rain started. As people began to run in panic, the petitioner Ankush Sarkate's son Ravi (15) touched an iron pillar supporting the mandap (pavilion), which caused him to receive a severe electric shock, leading to his death on the spot.

MSEDCL denies responsibility

In the incident, the electricity company denied its responsibility. The pavilion owner set up the structure carelessly, placing it near an electric pole beneath a power line without taking any precautions. Due to the evening rain and wind, current from the iron electric pole descended, and when Ravi touched the pole, he was electrocuted, leading to his death, as per his father’s complaint.

Petition for compensation

A criminal case based on the father's complaint is pending in the Badnapur criminal court. However, the loss caused by the death of the petitioner’s minor son is irreparable with money. Nevertheless, in the petition for compensation, Advocate D.P. Sathe, on behalf of the Sarkate family, requested the court to order a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. Considering the post-mortem report of Ravi and the conclusion that his death was caused by electrocution, the bench issued the above-mentioned order.