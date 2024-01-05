HC orders to grant permission for controlled blasting by January 10

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade, on Friday, ordered the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to submit applications, to obtain permission for undertaking controlled blasting for the construction of Jack Well (as a part of new water supply scheme), to the Chief Engineer (Irrigation Department) and District Mining Officer. Besides, these offices have been directed to grant permission to MJP before January 10.

It may be noted that the committee appointed to monitor the progress of the new water supply scheme submitted the report (along with photographs) of the meeting held on December 24, 2023 to the court today.

The report mentioned the progress of the Jack Well, Approach Bridge, Water Treatment Plant etc. Hence the court gave the order after going through it. The court gave necessary instructions so that the project gets completed without any hurdles and obstructions. The next hearing upon the petition will be held on January 18.

The court also instructed the Chief Public Prosecutor to discuss the matter with the commissioner of police when the court was brought to notice that the police are prohibiting the project’s ongoing work during night hours and also the employees.

The original petitioner Adv Amit Mukhedkar was present, while veteran legal expert Rajendra Deshmukh, Adv. Vinod Patil and Adv. Manawatkar represented MJP, the chief government pleader Amarjit Singh Girase voiced on behalf of the state government,

senior counsel R N Dhorde and Adv Sanket Suryawanshi represented the contractor;

senior advocate Sanjeev Deshpande and Adv. Manurkar represented NHAI, Adv. Sambhaji Tope represented CSMC, Adv. Sachin Deshmukh pleaded on behalf of the court appointed committee and Adv Anil Bajaj represented the power entity.