HC rejects petition of 2 B Ed colleges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Shailesh Brahme rejected the petition of two B Ed Colleges for seeking a no-objection certificate (NoC).

The names of the colleges are Jaiprakash Narayan College of Education (run by M S P Mandal, city) and Kesahvraj College of Education (run by Jai Malhar Seveabhavi Shikshan Sanstha, Sonegaon, Beed).

According to details, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwaa denied NoC for B Ed, B P Ed and Law colleges from the current academic year for not fulfilling the terms and conditions of affiliation, including the appointment of full-time principal, basic facilities and skilled manpower. The university also refused to issue NoC which is required for the CET Cell of the State.

The university instructed the colleges to provide facilities and recruit teachers as per the parameters of the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE).

So, Jaiprakash Narayan College of Education and Kesahvraj College of Education filed a petition in the court.

The lawyers of the colleges argued that the university cannot deny NoC when NCTE gives permission. The court observed the steps taken by the university to maintain academic standards and quality.

Advocates Siddeshwar Thombre and Sambhajinagar Tope represented for Bamu while adv Nandkumar Khandar appeared for the petitions. Adv Sachin Kuptekar and adv M D Narwadkar were present for the Government.

Meanwhile, a meeting of vice-chancellors of all the universities of the State was held in the presence of Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil about NAAC accreditation. The decision taken by the Bamu about academic quality was lauded in the meeting.

Secretary of the department Vikaschandra Rastogi issued orders that other universities of the State should take firm steps for quality and basic infrastructure.

Box

NoC denied for 33 colleges

The university refused to issue NoC to 33 B Ed, B P Ed and Law colleges within its jurisdiction for the current academic year.