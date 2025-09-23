HC restricts arbitrary management of KES

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In light of the shocking incident where the entrance of Kohinoor College in Khuldabad was locked and sealed by Kohinoor Education Society (KES) office-bearers, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Y.G. Khobragade, on Tuesday prohibited KES president Mazhar Khan and secretary Asma Khan from entering the college premises.

The court issued a total of seven directives aimed at curbing the mismanagement by the KES office-bearers. Adv Shambhuraje Deshmukh, representing the petitioners, the responsibility of implementing and monitoring compliance with the orders has been placed on the State Government.

Box

What are the other directives?

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and the Higher Education Department (HED) submitted the report of the actions. The court upheld the actions of Bamu and HED, including the university committee’s directive to keep the college operational and to allow only the principal to handle the college’s bank account.

The Joint Director of Higher Education, in consultation with the principal, must appoint a representative to assist in the daily administrative activities of the college. The local police station is instructed to provide security on the college premises.

A joint inspection of the campus must be conducted by the local police, principal, and the representative appointed by the Joint Director. The police must ensure security for the principal and the appointed representative during their presence on campus. The court granted a stay on the suspension letters issued by the management to the acting principal and teachers.

Box

What were the petitions?

A petition was filed by Acting Principal Qamrunnisa Shaikh, Dr Pradnya Kale, and other faculty members challenging the suspension orders issued by the KES. Another filed by 67 employees of the KES. They demanded, under Sections 5(53) and 12 of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, that due to the criminal background of a member of the management, control of the institution should be transferred to others. Alternatively, they requested the university to appoint a representative to oversee daily operations. The next hearing on the petitions is scheduled for the third week of November.