HC seeks info on Special Juvenile Police Unit by September 30

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of the High Court, in reference to the special juvenile police unit (SJPU), has once again sought clarification from the State Government, the Child Welfare Committee, and the concerned institutions about providing education and other benefits to those special children under rehabilitation programmes, by September 30, 2025.

The bench clearly stated in its order that departments failing to submit the information within the prescribed time could face contempt of court proceedings. During the previous hearing, the bench had noted that the ‘clear and accurate’ information it had sought was not submitted, which led to the order on September 4, 2025.

What was the order?

In accordance with the directions in the ‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’ petition, the bench had asked on August 1, whether SJPUs have been established in each district by the State Government; and Children admitted in institutions who need care and protection are being provided education and other benefits under the rehabilitation programme.

Bench’s expectations

From the information submitted by the Women and Child Development Department, it was evident that the figures of children receiving education did not match. Children who are mentally challenged, do not know Marathi, are victims in human trafficking cases, recently admitted, or from other states were not receiving education. The bench remarked, ‘This is not satisfactory’, and asked whether short-term educational courses could be conducted within child care homes by NGOs, individuals, or trainers, so that language would not be a barrier.

The bench also expressed the expectation that the government should run vocational courses under the rehabilitation programme, including: ITI and MS-CIT training, tailoring, hairdressing, gardening, electrician work, typing, music, arts and crafts, mobile repair, and other employment-oriented programmes.

Furthermore, amicus curiae and senior lawyer Prashant Katneshwarkar pointed out deficiencies in the affidavits filed by the Deputy Commissioners of the Women and Child Development Department regarding compliance with the Bachpan Bachao Andolan orders, and the bench has sought clarification on this issue as well.

The Chief Government Pleader Amarjit Singh Girase represented the state government. The next hearing is scheduled for October 6, 2025.