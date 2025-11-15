HC serves notice to Ahilyanagar’s district collector and election returning officer

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A notice issued by the election returning officer regarding the election for the post of sarpanch of the Majaleshahar grampanchayat in Shevgaon tehsil of Ahmednagar district, whose term ends on 31 December, has been challenged before the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Following the petition, Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Hiten Venegavkar ordered that notices be issued to the district collector of Ahilyanagar, the tehsildar of Shevgaon, the election returning officer, the village development officer, and former Sarpanch Vidya Ashok Lodhe. The next hearing will be held on 17 December.

What does the petition state?

According to the petition filed by Sharda Popat Mugutmal, the deputy sarpanch of Majaleshahar Grampanchayat, through Adv. Sandeep Aandhale, the general election of the grampanchayat was held in January 2021. The term of the grampanchayat lasts until 31 December 2025. Before the expiry of this term, the then sarpanch Vidya Ashok Lodhe resigned, resulting in the OBC (Women) reserved sarpanch post becoming vacant.

While the grampanchayat’s term is set to end on December 31, the election returning officer issued a notice on October 6, 2025, ordering that an election be held for the vacant sarpanch post. According to the Maharashtra Grampanchayat Act, 1958, if only six months are left before the expiry of the grampanchayat’s term, there is no necessity to conduct a fresh election. This is the argument made by the petitioner.