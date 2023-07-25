HC serves notices to State Government; State and Central Pollution Control Boards

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, on Tuesday, took serious notice of the severe pollution caused by illegal brick kilns at Shahagad in Jalna district. The bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade ordered issuing notices to the State Government, the State and the Central Pollution Control Boards. The next hearing will be held on August 2. Before further hearing, the bench ordered the officers concerned to file a report on the action taken to close the unauthorised brick kilns.

It may be noted that the health of the citizens at Shahgad was in danger due to unauthorised brick kilns. Many times the local residents have requested the government authorities to close down the unauthorised brick kilns, but no action was taken by the authorities.

Hence local residents Suryakant Mapari, Umesh Harer, Prahlad Mohite and others through Adv Sambhaji S Tope filed a petition requesting the High Court for closure of the above-unauthorised brick kilns.

It is learnt that a large number of illegal brick kilns are operating at the banks of the Godavari River in Ambad tehsil. The pollution due to these brick kilns is also posing a health threat to the citizens. They are being operated without permission thus violating various acts.

Adv Uttam Bondar represented on behalf of the State Pollution Control Board, Adv Nikita Gore represented the Central Government and Adv Siddharth Yavalkar pleaded on behalf of the State Government.