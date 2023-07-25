HC sets time frame to overcome traffic congestion in Daulatabad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade has fixed a time frame to devise an alternative route plan to prevent traffic congestion on the route by preserving the heritage Daulatabad Fort’s fortification wall. The next hearing will be held on September 8.

According to the new alternate option, 60 per cent of the land belongs to the government and 40 per cent of the private land will have to be acquired.

Annual development plan of 2023-24

The bench has ordered to submit the annual plan of work within 45 days, the detailed project report (DPR) should be completed within the next 30 days and the land acquisition process should be completed within 120 days thereafter. The bench also set a time limit that the tender process should be completed within 45 days after the land acquisition and the road work should be completed within 270 days. The order also said that the route passing through the Delhi Darwaza, which is north of Daulatabad Fort, should be closed permanently after the construction of a new alternative route.

As reported earlier, the National Highway Division of Public Works Department (PWD) during the past hearing had submitted an undertaking stating that the construction of a 3.5 km long alternative route from Abdi Mandi to Daulatabad Ghat is technically and economically a viable option. Of the total length, a 1.5 km long road will be passing through the government land.

It is believed that the alternative route will emerge as a boon for international and domestic tourists apart from localities as they will be able to visit the heritage sites like Ellora Caves, Ghrishneshwar Temple, Bhadra Maroti Temple, Dargah Zarzari Zar Baksh (in Khuldabad), Malojiraje Bhosale's fortress (Gadi) and Mhaismal, the Mahabaleshwar of Marathwada, without any hindrance.

Adv Neha Kamble is the 'Amicus Curiae' in the case, while the government pleader Dnyaneshwar Kale represented the State Government and Adv B B Kulkarni on behalf of the Central Government.