HC stays Deputy CM’s order stopping road works in Dharashiv; Interim relief granted till November 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has stayed Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde’s order halting road and drainage works in Dharashiv. The interim stay, granted by Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Hiten Venegavkar, will remain in effect till November 28.

The court observed that the stoppage order was issued without giving the petitioner an opportunity to be heard, even though the tender process was completed, approved, and a work commencement order had already been issued. The bench passed the interim order on November 10, 2025, and directed that notice be served to all respondents. The next hearing is scheduled for November 28.

Petition Highlights Due Process

Petitioner M.D.C. Ajmera stated that under the Golden Jubilee Urban Development Campaign 2024, the Urban Development Ministry invited tenders for 59 road and drainage projects under the Dharashiv Municipal Council. Three contractors participated, and Ajmera’s bid being the lowest (L1) was approved. Following government instructions, the council issued the work order on October 16, 2025, after completing all procedures.

Political Interference Alleged

The petition claimed that despite the approval, Dharashiv’s Guardian Minister lodged a complaint with the Deputy CM on May 26, 2025, questioning the process. Even so, the State-Level Approval Committee reviewed the matter and allowed the municipal council to proceed.

However, just 12 days after work began, Deputy CM Shinde allegedly instructed officials over the phone to halt the project until further orders. The same day, the municipal commissioner informed the contractor and suspended the work commencement order.

Following the sudden halt, the petitioner approached the High Court through Advocate Pragya Talekar. The state was represented by Chief Government Pleader Amarjit Singh Girase.