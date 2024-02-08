HC upholds VC’s decision to revoke Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court upheld the decision of the vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) to revoke Ph D of a researcher for not following the norms.

According to details, the then VC Dr B A Chopade gave an exemption to Shilap Gorakh Chavan from appearing for Ph D Entrance Test (PET) on January 24, 2019, for the Ph D admissions in Botany subject as a special case on the basis of her achievement in the sports field.

The student started Ph D research under the guidance of Dr Narayan Pandure on March 22, 2019. The univeristy issued a letter of confirmation to the candidate. She submitted the final thesis. Her online viva voce was held on March 14, 2022.

She submitted an application to the university to issue her Ph D notification on 4 May 2022.

The university issued a communication on June 6, 2022, to the applicant stating that the then VC Dr Pramod Yeole cancelled her Ph D admissions since it was not as per the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC). She should have cleared PET to be eligible for admission.

Challenged the decision of the VC in the High Court, she made a request to issue her Ph D notification. After hearing arguments, Justice S G Chapalgaonkar and Justice Vibha Kankanwadi rejected the petition of the candidate and upheld the decision of the then VC Dr Yeole to revoke the degree.