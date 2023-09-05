HE Dept forms panel to probe grievances related to varsity recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Higher Education Department formed a two-member committee to probe grievances related to the recruitment of teachers in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

As reported earlier by this newspaper, more than 150 posts of teachers fell vacant in the university during the last 12 to 15 years. The posts were not filled for various reasons, constant political instability in the State, changes in the recruitment rules and eligibility, government ban and spread of Covid. Many teachers unions agitated hundreds of times demand to give permission for recruitment.

After a long struggle, the government gave permission to fill 73 teaching posts, which included 50 assistant professors and 20 associate professors. The application submission process began in August. However, the administration appears to be in a soup for carrying out the teachers recruitment process as some teachers' unions, including Vidypaith Vikas Manch (VVM), requested to suspend the process while others advocated for it.

Maharashtra All Bahujan Teachers Association, VVM, university management council members Dr Fulchand Salampure and Dr Gajanan Sanap made complaints related to research to the higher education department.

Director of Higher Education Dr Shailesh Deolankar issued orders last evening for the formation of a members committee to probe the grievances related to the recruitment. Dr Keshave Tupe (joint director of higher education, Mumbai region) and Dr Jairam Khobragade (director, Institute of Science, Nagpur). The panel will have to submit the enquiry report in one month, as per the orders of director Dr Deolankar.

VVM secretary Dr Gajanan Sanap welcomed the decision of the directorate of higher education to set up a two-member enquiry panel. “The probe will be useful for guidance about transparency and impartiality for the recruitment since the term of the current Vice-chancellor will end after three months and there is incharge officer on the post of registrar.

