HE Dept orders for administrative officer’s probe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Office of Higher Education Department of the state issued directives to conduct a probe against Vanita Sanjekar, the administrative officer at the office of joint director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division).

The different teachers' unions and college management sent complaints to the higher education department for giving improper treatment to teachers and financial exploitation for trivial works. The unions staged an agitation on July 21 against the administrative officer Vanita Sanjekar for not treating teachers properly.

Higher Education director Dr Shailendra Deolankar appointed a one-member panel led by Dr Keshav Tupe (HE, joint director of Mumbai division) to hold the enquiry against Sanjekar. The committee will examine complaints and will submit the report in 15 days. There is speculation that files of hundreds of employees piled up in the office of the joint director while no file is cleared without taking Rs 2000 by some elements from the office.

The names of some of the complainants are as follows Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy and College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO)-Dharashiv, president of Chetna Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (Vijapur) and Senator and standing committee member of the university Dr Vikram Khilare (also secretary of BAMUCTO).