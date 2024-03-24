He who will think of interests of traders will come to power

Traders call for establishment of free trade ministry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Adeshpal Singh Chhabada, president of the Marathwada Chamber of Trade and Commerce, underscored the significant role of traders in the country, numbering around 80 lakh, and their pivotal influence on elections, representing approximately 8 crore voters. Chhabada asserted that any political party addressing the interests of the business community in its manifesto stands to gain power.

Addressing concerns specific to traders and entrepreneurs, Chhabada emphasized the need for a separate ministry of trade, distinct from the existing ministry of commerce. He echoed a longstanding demand among trade associations nationwide for the establishment of such a ministry to address domestic trade challenges and foster trade promotion. He pointed out that despite 76 years of independence, no central government has tailored the national budget to prioritize the interests of traders.

Regarding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation, he lamented the persistence of multiple taxes within states despite the initial promise of a unified tax system. He urged for improvements in the GSTN portal and the realization of the ‘One Nation One Tax’ principle.

Furthermore, Chhabada advocated for minimal government interference in payment systems among registered Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), suggesting that manufacturers, distributors, and traders should negotiate payment terms without external intervention.