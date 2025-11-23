Head-on collision between two bikes: 2 dead, 2 injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A head-on collision between two motorcycles left two people dead and two others injured. The tragic accident occurred on Saturday morning near Bhagur Phata on the Vaijapur-Gangapur road. The deceased have been identified as Rishikesh Shivaji Mirge (22, Jategaon) and Nanasahib Ramchandra Vikhe (62, Bhagur). Residents of Bhagur, Nanasahib Vikhe and Rajendra Baburao Chavan, were traveling to Vaijapur on a motorcycle (MH-20-BZ-2067). In the opposite direction, Rishikesh Mirge and Sagar Kale (30) from Jategaon were coming. Around 11 a.m., near a turning in Waghlegal village close to Bhagur Phata, the two bikes collided head-on. All four riders sustained serious injuries. Local residents rushed to the spot immediately and transported the injured to Vaijapur sub-district hospital by ambulance. Doctors declared Rishikesh Mirge and Nanasahib Vikhe dead, while Rajendra Chavan and Sagar Kale are undergoing treatment. On receiving information, Virgaon police reached the scene, conducted a panchanama, and registered the accident. Rishikesh Mirge was unmarried and is survived by his parents and a brother. Nanasahib Vikhe is survived by his wife, four daughters, and a brother.