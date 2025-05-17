Heading to Bibi Ka Maqbara?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vehicular movement on the internal road from Begumpura Chowk to Town Hall via Makai Gate will be completely restricted from May 18 to October 31 due to ongoing construction work. The traffic department has announced this temporary closure to avoid congestion and ensure public safety. Commuters travelling to and from Bibi Ka Maqbara are advised to use alternate routes via Mill Corner–Milind Chowk–BAMU Gate–Begumpura Chowk. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers can also opt for the Jubilee Park–Panchakki Gate–Law College–BAMU University–Begumpura Chowk route. Police have warned that violators will face action under Section 131 of the Maharashtra Police Act.