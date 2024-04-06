Headmaster arrested for inappropriate conduct with 6th grade student

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A headmaster has been arrested for engaging in inappropriate behavior with a girl student at the school. The incident occurred on Saturday, when the girl exited the bathroom, and the headmaster took her to an empty classroom nearby, where he engaged in lewd acts. The girl managed to escape by screaming and promptly reported the incident to her aunt.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Abdul Khalil (53, Ashisha Manzil, Chelipura), was apprehended by the Jawaharnagar police. According to police, the victim, a twelve-year-old girl named Jeanie (name changed), is under the care of her aunt due to her mother's military service. Jeanie attends an English medium school within the jurisdiction of the Jawaharnagar police station.

Following the incident, Jeanie attended her classes throughout the day. Once she reached home, she immediately called her aunt and recounted the entire incident.

Enraged Jeanie's aunt wasted no time and confronted Abdul at the school, along with other parents. The parents apprehended Abdul and handed him over to the Jawaharnagar police.

Upon receiving the complaint, PI Suraj Bandgar instructed PSI Santosh Raut to conduct a thorough investigation. After recording Jeanie's statement in the presence of the women's committee members, Raut arrested Abdul. Abdul, who holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) qualification, is married and has two children.