Headmaster booked for cheating teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Headmaster of the late Sopanrao Patil Residential Deaf and Dumb School (Rasulpura Goroba Madhukar Davre was booked with City Chowk Police Station for allegedly cheating teachers to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh.

Goroba prepared fake appointment letters for three teachers and allegedly took Rs 3.50 lakh from teachers for the appointment letters.

Amol Suresh R K lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered with City Police Station against him. Amo Suresh also works in the same school. The headmaster lured five teachers for getting job approval on a grant basis.

The accused collected Rs 3.50 lakh between November 1, 2018, and May 30, 2023, through online mode and cheated three persons. He prepared the letter without the permission of the school management for the post's approval.

In the complaint, it was stated that Goroba prepared the appointment letter and sent it to the deputy commissioner of Social Welfare, office of District Social Welfare. PSI Mukteshwar Laad is on the case.