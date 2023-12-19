Health administration on high alert for new corona variant

Significant rise in JN1 patients in Kerala and adjoining states

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The local health administration is on high alert for the new variant of corona JN1. The patient with the new variant was confirmed in Kerala after a period of one and a half years, reigniting concerns within the district administration.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar witnessed its first case of Covid-19 on March 15, 2020, and has since navigated through the waves of the pandemic. Despite the temporary relief experienced by citizens with the subsiding of the third wave in January 2022, the recent surge in cases in Kerala has raised fears of a potential new wave.

The district health administration is taking proactive measures to address the situation, with the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) gearing up to treat corona patients in ward no-4. A review meeting at the collector office emphasized the preparedness of GMCH, ensuring availability of oxygen, ventilators, and other critical medical supplies.

Dr Sanjay Rathod, the dean of GMCH, stated, Necessary precautions and preparations are being made to combat the potential surge in Covid-19 cases. To enhance the healthcare infrastructure, the district hospital is gearing up to provide 92 additional ICU beds for Covid-19 patients. Dr Dayanand Motipavle, civil surgeon, assured that all necessary arrangements, including ventilators, oxygen plants, and cylinders, are in place.

Ramping up testing facilities

In response to the rising number of cases and the discovery of a highly infectious subtype JN1 in Kerala, health centres across the district are ramping up their inspection facilities, said Dr Paras Mandlecha, health officer at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation.

Use mask at crowded places

Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, head of the department of medicine at GMCH, said that citizens should use masks in crowded places to prevent corona. Sick and immunocompromised persons must use masks while stepping outside their homes.