Health administration ramps up corona testing, 58 tests in 24 hours

Amid Kerala surge; 37 samples sent to GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Concerns over a potential Corona resurgence are rising in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following the discovery of new cases in Kerala. The health department has sprung into action, ramping up testing and surveillance measures.

Within the past 24 hours, 58 individuals have undergone Corona tests in the city. Among them, 37 high-risk patients with concerning symptoms had their samples sent for more definitive RT PCR testing at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Their results are expected on Thursday morning.

Increased vigilance across healthcare centers

Health officials, including municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, held a review meeting to emphasize vigilance and increased testing for suspected Corona cases. All municipal health centres, Padampura EOC, Meltron hospital, N-8, and N-11 hospitals have been instructed to actively conduct both antigen and RT PCR tests.

Focus on symptoms and vaccination:

With the cold season bringing an increase in cough and fever, authorities are particularly wary of patients exhibiting Corona-like symptoms. Vaccination is also being prioritized, with the municipal corporation planning to request additional vaccine doses from the state health department.

Kerala variant raises concerns:

The emergence of a new sub-variant of Corona (JN.1) in Kerala has heightened anxieties in neighboring states. While no cases have been detected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar yet, the health department is taking proactive measures to prevent any potential outbreak.