Health check-up camp at New Radiant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A health check-up camp was organised by the Juna Bazar Health Centre of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation in the New Radiant English School, recently.

A general check-up of students was done under the guidance of doctors, nurses and Asha workers. The students were guided on aspects such as nutrition, exercise, mental health, oral care and stress management. They were briefed by B S Jadhav about the precautions to be taken for protection against dengue and chikungunya and the infectious diseases. School director M A Khan and others thanked the medical team.