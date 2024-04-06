Health is our duty too! World Health Day Today

Dr Mangala Borkar

Professor, PG department of Geriatrics,

Government Medical College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The theme of this World Health Day is ‘My health, My right!’

Yes indeed, for good health, we need clean air, water, freedom from harmful germs and insects,

safe roads, safe workplaces, accessible, affordable and all-round health care. We also need a war-free, productive environment in our country, good nutrition, protection from harm and abuse.

Much of the above is the duty of the government, especially to ensure that laws related to pollution are strictly and honestly followed and good quality healthcare becomes available to every citizen. This includes prevention of adulteration of food products and ensuring that no one starves.

Helplines that offer solutions for various problems, including mental health and mistreatment - be it for women, elders or children - are an important preventive strategy, besides vaccines. So is heath education and prevention of unethical medical practices.

All the above and some more form part of our rights.

But imagine a few situations:

• The air in your area is reasonably pure - but you smoke like a chimney since years, burning your own lungs and of your near ones who are exposed to the smoke!

• The water you are supplied with is clean, but you drink more beer than water!

• You have a gym membership but can rarely make yourself go there.

• You are steadily putting on weight but compensate by wearing plus sizes.

• Your mother cooks delicious traditional food, but you prefer to gorge on junk.

• You can afford the best toothpaste but hardly brush.

• You insist that the civic authorities spray the surroundings regularly, but your lovely bungalow has a lot of areas where water stagnates, specially in rains, inviting mosquitoes to breed.

• You are too ambitious and extremely competitive - attracting stress all the time.

• You are a google-y patient, don’t trust any doctor and are irregular with check-ups and medicines.

• You keep your house clean, but you like to chew gutkha and spit on clean public walls.

• You are concerned about air pollution but don’t mind getting a false PUC certificate for your bike, or burning garbage, including plastic.

• You demand a plastic bag from the bhajiwali or fruitwala - which is almost always a thin, one-time use type.

• You talk of human rights but neglect or abuse your old parents causing them distress and depression.

Hope you do not belong to the above categories.

Health has much to do with lifestyle - gear yourself to improve yours. The right to good health begins at home - change yourself and see the change!