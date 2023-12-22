Health squad nabs bogus doctors in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acting upon the public complaints, the health squad caught red-handed two quacks for practicing illegally in Ranjangaon on Friday afternoon. The names of bogus doctors are Shailendra Neetu Das (28) and Sanjay Dilip Mandal (35, both residents of Ranjangaon). The squad also seized a stock of medicines and medical gadgets from their possession.

The health department had received complaints that the two quacks did not have any medical degrees, but were playing with the lives of poor people in the name of treatment in Ranjangaon, Jogeshwari, Waluj and surrounding villages. Hence the squad comprising Gangapur tehsil officer Dr Rangnath Tupe, assistant bloc development officer Dr Snehal Shelar, medical officer of Waluj primary health centre Dr Yogita Nirmal, drug inspector (Food and Drugs Administration) Anjali Mitkar, health extension officer Hiraman Gore, health assistant Ramchandra Nikam, head constable Rekha Chande, Rahul Chande and others raided Shrikrishna Naturopathy Centre and Parwati Naturopathy Centre in Ranjangaon on Friday afternoon. The squad members demanded the quacks to produce their educational degrees in medicine and registration papers of their dispensaries, but the duo failed to produce the demanded papers. The squad just found a certificate of Bharat Sevak Samaj Sanstha mentioning BSS Diploma in Naturopathy and Yogic Science.

Filed offences

The health squad then confiscated the medicines, prescriptions, medical gadgets etc from the possession of Shailendra Das and Sanjay Mandal. Dr Tupe lodged a complaint against both the bogus doctors with MIDC Waluj police station. Under the guidance of the inspector Avinash Aghav, the PSI Ashok Ingole is investigating the case.