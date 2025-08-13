Health university students to get migration certificate online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) started providing migration certificate online to students shifting to other universities or colleges.

It may be noted that after completing the degree, diploma and postgraduate courses from the affiliated colleges of MUHS, students take admission in other universities or colleges for further education.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Lieut Gen Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd), said that till now, migration certificates were being issued to students offline through the university.

“This was consuming a lot of time of the students as well as the university's manpower and time. Considering this, the university has automated the system. In view of this, the work of distributing migration certificates prepared through a computer system to the students admitted since the establishment of the university ( from 1998-99 to 2023-24) has started. The implementation of the new system commenced today,” she said.

Registrar Dr Rajendra Bangal said that after the completion of their education, students admitted from the academic year 2024-25 would be provided with proper facilities to create student logins through the Automation system and prepare their migration certificates from it.

To make this migration certificate automation system successful, the Head of the Department of Eligibility, Deputy Registrar Mahendra Kothavade, Assistant Registrar Nitin Shinde, Statistical Officer Pravin Ghatekar and other employees worked hard.