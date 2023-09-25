Hearing on criminal petitions to continue in new building

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As per the directives of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), the hearings on the criminal petitions were started in the new building of the Aurangabad division bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday. The hearings were conducted in the five courts for around one and a half hours today. However, stating the reason for the inconvenience during entering the new building by some senior lawyers, and some hearings were postponed on their request.

Meanwhile, the senior lawyers and the officials of the bar council met the administrative Justice Ravindra Ghuge and brought to his notice that they faced inconvenience during the entry into the new building. He assured them that the issue would be resolved soon and the lawyers should cooperate, Justice Ghuge appealed. Finally, it was decided that the hearing on the criminal petition would continue in the new building.

One wing of the new division bench was inaugurated by CJI Dr D Y Chandrachud recently. The building was built at the expense of Rs 122 crore and it includes spacious courtrooms and all the facilities for lawyers and litigants. CJI Dr Chandrachud directed that the hearings should start in the new building immediately. Accordingly, as per the administrative order by the Bombay High Court Chief Justice Devendrakumar Upadhayay, the hearings were held before the two-members division benches of Justice V V Kankanwadi and Justice Abhay Waghwase and Justice R G Avchat and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh and a three-member bench including Justice R M Joshi, Justice Sandeepkumar More and Justice Santosh Chapalgaonkar for around one and a half hours.