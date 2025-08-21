Hearing on development plan from Monday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government approved the city’s Development Plan (DP) in April, making extensive changes to it. Citizens who had objections to these changes were invited to submit their suggestions and objections. More than 2,500 residents of the city filed objections. Hearings on these objections will begin on Monday, August 25, at the Smart City Mission office.

The city’s Development Plan has been approved by the state government after a gap of 33 years. Before granting approval, the government made over 350 changes to the draft plan. The portion that was altered is referred to as the “Excluded Part (EP).” Citizens who had objections regarding this EP were asked to file written suggestions and objections at the office of the Assistant Director (Town Planning). Within the given deadline, around 2,500 citizens filed their objections. Many alleged that the EP contained major errors, unnecessary reservations were imposed in certain places, and major roads were reduced in width. For the past several days, citizens who had submitted objections were demanding to know when the hearings would be held.

On Thursday (August 21), a meeting on this matter was held at the Smart City Mission office under the chairmanship of municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth. Present in the meeting were officials from the CSMC’s Town Planning section, joint director (Town Planning) N B Nagargoje, and other officers. It was decided in this meeting to start hearings on the objections and suggestions from Monday. The hearings will continue till August 28. They will be conducted sector-wise, and the citizens who submitted objections will be summoned. A team of experts will be present for the hearings.

Separate Day for other objections

According to sources, for objections concerning areas outside the EP, a separate day of hearings will be conducted. If any serious objections are found during this process, they will be forwarded to the state government for review it is learnt.