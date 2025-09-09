Hearing on Development Plan objections concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The hearing on objections regarding the excluded portion (EP) of the recently approved Development Plan concluded on Tuesday. Municipal Administrator G. Sreekanth and former corporator Sameer Rajurkar presented their views. While approving the plan, the government cancelled some reservations, added new ones, and reduced the width of 18 major roads despite rising vehicle numbers. Citizens raised objections, and 2,273 were submitted to the Deputy Director of Town Planning. Sector-wise hearings were held at the Smart City office in the presence of Deputy Director M. B. Nagargoje, Assistant Directors T. J. Madne and Satpute, and AMC Deputy Director Kaustubh Bhave. G. Sreekanth objected on behalf of the civic body, while Rajurkar spoke for citizens. A four-member committee will submit its report to the government.