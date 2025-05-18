Heart attack causes container truck to overturn

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A container truck overturned into a roadside drain after its driver suffered a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle.

The incident occurred on May 17 near Karmad village, along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Jalna highway. Before toppling, the container hit a motorcycle that was parked on the roadside. The driver, identified as Ramniwas Yadav (35), a resident of Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, sustained injuries in the accident. The container (MH 14-KQ 4986) was travelling from Jalna to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when the mishap occurred. According to local residents, an ambulance from Swami Narendracharya Maharaj’s service promptly arrived at the spot. The injured driver was taken to Chikalthana district general hospital by ambulance driver Balu Katkhade. This incident has once again highlighted the growing safety concerns in the Karmad area, where a drainage system dug under the World Bank Road Project a decade ago remains incomplete. While some parts of the drain have been covered, many sections are still open or half-constructed, contributing to frequent accidents on this stretch.