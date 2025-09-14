Heart attacks rising among youthConcern after the death of a 20-year-old girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two days ago, a 20-year-old girl collapsed after feeling dizzy post-workout at a gym and died of a heart attack while undergoing treatment in hospital. The incident has once again raised concerns as the rate of heart attacks among the youth has been steadily increasing in recent years.

In India, young people experience heart attacks nearly 10 years earlier compared to those in Western countries. Alarmingly, cases are rapidly rising among those under 45. Research has shown that about 20 percent of heart attack patients are below 45 years of age, according to experts. Anyone above 35, or with a family history of heart disease, should visit a cardiologist annually for a screening.

Experts cite several major causes:

Smoking and tobacco use, which lead to blockages in blood vessels.

High cholesterol, which disrupts blood flow and increases cardiac risk.

Diabetes and obesity, raising the chances of heart disease.

Mental stress, which elevates blood pressure and strains the heart.

Lack of physical activity, which hampers circulation.

To reduce risks, specialists recommend:

Regular exercise: at least 30 minutes of brisk walking, swimming, cycling, or similar activity.

Balanced diet: include fruits, vegetables, pulses, and legumes.

Weight control: maintain a healthy weight.

Avoid junk food: prioritize home-cooked meals.

Exercise only under supervision

“Before starting workouts, medical fitness is crucial. Exercise should always be done under a trainer’s supervision, beginning gradually and avoiding sudden heavy weightlifting. Avoid smoking. Don’t go to the gym on an empty stomach—eat at least an apple beforehand. Stay hydrated by carrying a water bottle. Ensure proper sleep and a nutritious diet. Regular medical checkups are a must.”

— Dr. Shreyas Runwal, Cardiologist