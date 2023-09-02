Heavy police force deployed to avoid untoward incidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and rural areas of the district on Saturday witnessed strong repercussions of the lathi-charged by police on protesters of the Maratha reservation in Jalna.

The agitators protested the incident by burning, blocking the road at many places and climbing on the water tank.

More than 600 policemen were deployed on the streets of the city for more than 24 hours to prevent any untoward incident.

The community members registered strong protests at various places including Mukundwadi, Cidco Chowk, Kranti Chowk and Pundaliknagar since Saturday morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ranjit Patil, Police Inspectors Santosh Patil and Bramha Giri were standing with colleagues at Kranti Chowk. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shilwant Nandedkar and PIs Venkatesh Kendre and Rajshree Ade rushed to the water tank of Pundliknagar, which was climbed by the agitators. PI Geeta Bagwade maintained security throughout the day in the Cidco area.

CP appeals for cooperation

“If you want to protest, take police into confidence first. You should follow the legal way. Don't believe in rumours.

The residents of the city have always provided valuable cooperation to the police. We believe that the agitators will cooperate this time as well,” said Manoj Lohiya, Commissioner of Police.

Protest through peaceful & democratic means

“Citizens have celebrated every festival peacefully till date. If citizens want to protest, choose a legal way to submit the memorandum. Do not believe in forwarded messages on social media. We are always here to listen to the public,” said, Manish Kalwaniya, Superintendent of Police.

Strict security

A heavy police force was deployed in the city since Friday night. One deputy commissioner of police, five assistant commissioners of police, 22 police inspectors, 40 assistant police inspectors and sub-inspectors and 500 amaldars are performing their duty in the bandobast. Apart from that, there is constant patrolling at bus stands, railway stations, offices of political parties and fixed points in sensitive areas.

- The road was blocked in 4 places.

- Demands and protests were registered through two memoranda.

-One demonstration was staged on the overhead water tank.