Heavy police presence for Diwali festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The MIDC Waluj police will be deploying a heavy police presence in the Waluj industrial area during Diwali holidays to prevent thefts and robberies.

At a meeting held at the police station on Thursday, the police administration instructed entrepreneurs, businessmen, and citizens to be alert.

The police have advised entrepreneurs to hire additional security guards, install CCTV cameras, and inform the police if they see a suspicious person. They have also asked entrepreneurs to verify the character of their employees and to take security measures.

The police have also asked the village security volunteers to increase night patrolling in rural areas. The police presence in industrial areas is expected to deter criminals and ensure a safe and peaceful Diwali for residents.