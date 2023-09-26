Heavy rain batters city again; 60 mm rainfall recorded in 1 hour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy downpour, accompanied by thunder, hit the city again on Tuesday evening, recording 60 mm rainfall in just one hour’s duration. There was water accumulation in many areas of the city. Chikalthana weather centre recorded 60 mm rainfall until 8.30 pm today.

There was a gap on Sunday after heavy rain lashed the city on Saturday. Some parts of the city received 10.2 mm rainfall on Monday. City mandals like Bhavsinghpura, Kanchanwadi, Osmanpura, Harsul and Chikalthana received heavy rain.

It was raining for more or less eight days in 26 days of September. The rain returned on September 22 when Shri Ganesh Utsav began. The heavy rainfall was experienced in many mandals of the city on September 23. Bhavsinghpura, Nakshatrawadi and Chitepimpalgaon mandals registered 100 mm rainfall. A total of 18 mandals had heavy downpours of the district on Saturday while there was a gap on Sunday. There was moderate rainfall in some parts of the city on Monday. The rainfall at 5.45 pm on Tuesday drenched the city. There was rain in many parts of the district today. The district recorded 83.7 per cent (486 mm) so far while there is still a deficit of 17 per cent.

Traffic congestion, water accumulation

Rain water accumulated in many parts of the city including Jalna Road. This had an impact on the traffic. There was traffic congestion at all the signals of Jalna Road. Fire Brigade Department received no call of any rain-related incidents like water-logging.