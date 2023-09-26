Heavy rain causes flight diversions at Chikalthana airport

Delhi-bound flight was redirected to Hyderabad, while the Bangalore-bound flight was rerouted to Indore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Heavy rainfall swept through Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at approximately 6 pm on Tuesday, significantly reducing the visibility on the runway of Chikalthana airport. Consequently, flights arriving from Delhi and Bangalore were compelled to circle the city skies for nearly half an hour.

However, as adverse weather conditions persisted, the Delhi-bound flight was redirected to Hyderabad, while the Bangalore-bound flight was rerouted to Indore.

On Tuesday, Indigo's scheduled Delhi to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Bangalore to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flights were on their regular timetables. But as rainfall intensified, both aircraft encountered poor visibility for landing on the runway, prompting them to remain in a holding pattern in the sky for an extended period.

With no immediate improvement in weather conditions, the decision was made to divert both flights to alternative cities. Consequently, passengers bound for Delhi and Bangalore from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar found themselves grounded at the airport.

In a similar vein, the Hyderabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight also experienced adverse weather conditions. However, airport officials later confirmed that the aircraft successfully landed after some delay.