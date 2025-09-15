Heavy rain devastates farms in Jarandi and Banoti Areas, Nandgaon partially flooded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Between 7 and 8:30 AM on Monday, Jarandi and Banoti areas in Soygaon experienced cloudburst-like rainfall. The downpour inundated the villages of Ghosla, Nandgaon, Nandgaon Tanda, Tidka, Jangli Kothe, and Bormal Tanda. Floodwaters from the Khatkali river entered farmlands in Ghosla, destroying over 42 hectares of crops in Ghosla and Nandgaon.

In Banoti and Gondegaon areas, 43 villages suffered crop damage due to heavy rain. Some farmers lost their cotton crops to floods. In Tidka Bormal and Jangli Kothe, crops including cotton, maize, pigeon peas, soybean, and bananas were flattened, with knee-deep water in some fields. The road to the cemetery in Bormal Tanda was washed away. Flooding of Khatkali and Manudevi rivers cut off connectivity to Ghosla, Nandgaon Tanda, Nandgaon, Tidka, Bormal Tanda, and Jangli Kothe villages.

Farmers are demanding immediate compensation, and officials from the revenue and agriculture departments have been instructed to conduct rapid assessments and submit preliminary reports, according to Taluka Agriculture Officer Bharat Kasar.

Preliminary information from Tehsildar Manisha Mene indicates no casualties.