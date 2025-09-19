Heavy rain floods half the city, many areas plunge into darkness

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy rain that began Friday evening submerged more than half of the city in darkness. Strong winds and torrential rainfall caused numerous power lines to snap, and electricity supply from some substations was disrupted, leaving many areas without power late into the night at Beed Bypas, Garakheda.

After 6 pm, the city experienced sudden gusty winds, heavy rain, and thunder. Within just half an hour, electricity supply was cut off in more than half the city. Residents of Garakheda, Pundliknagar, Deolai, Satara, Chikalthana, and Hudco had to navigate the rain in darkness. Power was also disrupted until 9 pm in Chhawani, Nakshtrawadi, SBS Colony, Aurangpura, Jalanagar, Bhimnagar, Bhavsingpura, Pethenagar, Samarthanagar, and Cidco areas. Citizens expressed strong anger over Mahavitaran’s mismanagement.

Helpline system fails

Electricity supply was cut off at Harsul Substation, Satara 132 kV Substation, and Powerhouse Substation due to the rain, and several feeders also went down, according to Mahavitaran officials. Citizens repeatedly tried contacting the control room and helpline for updates, but reported that none of their calls were answered.