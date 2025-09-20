Heavy rain floods shops and homes in Deolai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Due to heavy rainfall on Friday in the areas of Satara, Deolai Vinayak Park, and Reasonable Park, water entered shops and homes, causing a rush among residents.

In row houses, water entered the homes, forcing residents to spend the night on the upper floors. Electricity was restored only the next day. On Deolai Road, shops and surrounding houses were submerged, causing major inconvenience for residents.

Residents tried to remove water throughout the night. Even by Saturday morning, water had not receded, so the fire brigade personnel took up the task of pumping out the water. By afternoon, water was successfully removed from the shops.

In this area, locals reported that due to raised road dividers and cemented streets, sewage and rainwater entered shops and homes. Some shops had water as deep as six feet, while homes had three feet, causing damage to valuable goods. Residents demanded permanent solutions for this situation.

Foul odor while removing water from shops

Shops near Vinayak Park on Deolai Road, which are underground, were under at least six feet of water. By Saturday evening, water pumping continued with help from the fire department and drainage choked-up machines, said Ramnath Jadhav.

Water entered homes due to drainage overflow

Due to overflow in the drainage chamber, the main valve burst, letting 2–3 feet of sewage enter homes. The municipal corporation and fire department were informed. By Saturday afternoon, water was drained, said Sofiyan Patel.

