Heavy rain hits agriculture; officials ordered to conduct damage assessments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday instructed officials to conduct comprehensive damage assessments across the district after heavy rainfall caused widespread agricultural losses.

Due to waterlogging, surveys in several areas remain difficult. Officials have been asked to use drone footage, mobile photos, and videos as evidence. At a meeting in the Kannad Tehsildar office, minister Shirsat, MLA Sanjana Jadhav, district collector Deelip Swami, CEO Ankit, and other officials reviewed the situation. MLA Jadhav urged that farmers receive compensation by Diwali. Minister Shirsat also directed the District Collector to review daily the work of Mandal officers and Talatis, and instructed the Forest Department to prevent wild animals from entering fields.

Field Inspections

Minister Shirsat visited farms in Karanjkhed, Newpur, Ghatsendra, Takli Antur, and other areas, assuring farmers of support.

Extent of Damage:

Sub-divisional officer Santosh Gorad reported 123% of average rainfall in the taluka, affecting 101 villages across 19,264 hectares. Crops such as cotton, maize, and vegetables were damaged. Twenty livestock and four people died. Waterlogging is still hindering assessments, and exact losses will be known after surveys.