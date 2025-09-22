Heavy rain hits Waluj; Farmers suffer major losses, Traffic jam all day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Torrential rain in Waluj on Sunday caused major disruption for farmers and residents. Crops of cotton, soybean, pigeon pea, and maize were submerged, resulting in heavy losses.

The industrial area also faced severe traffic jams at Kamgar Chowk due to waterlogging, stranding vehicles and forcing commuters to take alternate routes. Poor drainage has caused recurring problems despite repeated assurances from authorities.

Rural areas were also affected, with flooded homes, damaged household items, and disrupted electricity. Farmers’ expenses and loans for sowing have been washed away, leaving the community anxious and demanding urgent government support.

Quotes:

"Every year, we suffer losses during the rains. But this time, the entire cotton crop is underwater. Our expenses won’t even be recovered. This situation is unbearable for us."

— Prashant Pahadiye, Farmer

"In the Waladgaon area, fields have been heavily waterlogged, causing huge losses to farmers. The administration should quickly conduct assessments and provide compensation."

— Amar Dangar, Sarpanch, Waladgaon