Heavy rain lashes Marathwada during night time

Aurangabad

Heavy rain lashed the entire Marathwada region in the past 20 days. Moreover, the rain was witnessed only during the night time. In all, 70 mandals in the region have been heat enormously. More than 65 mm rainfall has been reported by Friday morning in 33 mandals.

Although the government has given the compensation for the losses in two installments, farmers have incurred heavy losses due to the drought-like situation. In the festival season, they had to face severe inconvenience. The Kharif crops have been completely washed away. The government has paid a compensation of around Rs 1,608 crores until now.

Heavy rains were witnessed in two mandals in Aurangabad, 1 in Jalna, 12 in Beed, 8 in Latur, 2 in Osmanabad, 2 Parbhani and 5 in Hingoli.

Out of the total, 450 mandals in the division, heavy rain was witness in 310 mandals.

Barring the lower Dudhna dam, all the 11 major dams have been filled to its fullest capacity. The 875 small and medium dams have been filled upto 90 per cent.

Compared to the annual average rainfall of 679 mm in the division, this year the rainfall was recorded 911 mm.

In this retreating rain, 90 persons and 1,257 animals have died and 10,228 properties have been damaged in the division.