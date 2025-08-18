Heavy rain ravages crops, farmers demand relief

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three days of heavy rain have ravaged crops across thousands of hectares, leaving farmers in distress. Agriculture and revenue officials have begun damage assessments, covering 2,874 farmers and 2,078 hectares so far.

Since August 15, Marathwada has been battered by heavy showers. On Friday alone, nine circles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district reported excessive rainfall, destroying crops in Palshi, Pisadevi, Shamwadi, Bakapur, Chouka, Ladsawangi, Varud Kaji, and Wadkha villages. In Jalna’s Badnapur taluka, 665 hectares were damaged, while in Beed district, crops across more than 900 hectares in Beed, Majalgaon, and Keij talukas were destroyed. In Beed taluka alone, 250 hectares across 12 villages were lost. In Keij taluka, nine villages saw 480 hectares wiped out, while in Majalgaon taluka, three villages reported losses across 200 hectares due to torrential downpours, officials said. Acting divisional joint director of agriculture Prakash Deshmukh stated that a full report on the damage will be ready within four days. Meanwhile, distressed farmers are demanding immediate compensation.