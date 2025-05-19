Heavy rainfall disrupts electricity network of MSEDCL

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds disrupted the electricity supply system of MSEDCL for the second consecutive day on Monday evening. More than 19 electric poles were damaged in various areas. Trees and branches fell on power cables, plunging several parts of the city into darkness.

In areas like Cidco and N-7, the rain and wind caused electric poles to bend, and in some places, trees were uprooted and fell on power cables. Similar incidents occurred in other parts of the city as well. As a result, power supply was disrupted in areas such as Cidco, Harsul, Jadhavwadi, Golwadi, Uttaranagari, Police Colony, Power House, Vasant Bhavan, City Chowk, Samarthnagar, Aurangpura, the Police Commissioner’s office area, Jaibhavaninagar, Surananagar, Ganesh Colony, Paithan Gate, MHADA Colony, Roshan Gate, Pannalalnagar, Gajanan Mandir, and others. Some areas remained in darkness until late at night.

In the TV Centre area, large hoarding banners were torn and got entangled in power cables and near the DPs (Distribution Points). MSEDCL Superintendent Engineer (Urban Circle), Manish Thakre, said, “ Mahavitaran made extensive efforts to restore the electricity supply.”