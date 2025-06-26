Heavy rainfall recorded in three tehsils of district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As of Thursday morning, heavy rainfall was recorded in five circles across three tehsils of the district. As per the rainfall data in Kannad tehsil, the heavy rainfall was recorded at Pishor Circle (77 mm), Nachanvel Circle (98 mm) and Karanjkhed Circle (101 mm). In Sillod tehsil the heavy rainfall was recorded in Bharadi Circle (76 mm) and in Phulambri tehsil’s Babra Circle (81 mm).

From June 1 to 26, the district has received a total of 120 mm of rainfall. The annual average rainfall for the district is 581 mm, indicating that June has seen below-average rainfall so far.

Up to the morning of June 26, the district received 26.2 mm of rainfall. In the 26 days of June, it has rained for only eight days.

Due to the inadequate rainfall, 228 tankers are currently supplying water to 148 villages and 23 hamlets in the district. Meanwhile, in the city and surrounding areas, the Weather Bureau in Chikalthana recorded 3.2 mm of rainfall between Thursday morning and evening.