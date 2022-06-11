Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds & thunder, lash district; lightning strike kills 3

Aurangabad, June 11:

Heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and gusty winds, lashed different parts of the since afternoon on Saturday. Three persons including a woman were killed at Sillod and Paithan tehsils because of a lightning strike.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Nathu Utade (45, Utadewadi, Savkheda, Sillod), Gajanan Darade (27, Kekat Jalgaon, Paithan) and Sarubai Shahdev Lande (Adgaon Javle, Paithan). Two cattle were also killed by lightning at Palod Shivar and Amthana Shivar in Sillod today.

All mandals have rain in Sillod

Sillod tehsil experienced rains accompanied by gusty winds this afternoon. The pace of rains was heavy in some places while it was light in other towns.

Because of stormy winds, tin sheets from many houses and warehouses were blown away. The last rites were performed on farmer Sanjay Utade who was killed due to lightning, this evening. He leaves behind wife, parents and children.

Talathi and mandal officer conducted panchanama of the death of the farmer and a cattle.

Villages like Shivna, Golegaon, Ajanta, Borgaon Bazar, Amthana, and Bharadi in Ambhai Mandal have been experiencing rain for the past two days. Crops of some of the farmers were damaged by rains.

No electricity for 28 hrs

Ajanta, Fardapur and Soyegaon areas had rains accompanied by strong winds.

There was no electricity for 28 hours because of technical snags at 132 and 133 KV sub-stations at Ajanta and snapping of lines at various places.

The employees of Mahaveetran were taking all efforts for the repair at 25 places by day and night.