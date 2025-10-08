Heavy rains cause major damage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Over the past two months, heavy rainfall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has destroyed Kharif crops three times and silted many wells. How much relief the government will provide remains to be seen.

In the last week of August and during September, continuous heavy rains submerged the Kharif crops. In September, the floods were so severe that farmers’ harvested crops were literally floating in the rainwater.

Farmers shared their woes, saying that the crops meant for weddings and sustenance were lost. They are now worried about managing their children’s education, arranging daughters’ weddings, and running households throughout the year.