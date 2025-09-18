Heavy rains continue in Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The retreating monsoon has been lashing Marathwada heavily, and the spell of excessive rainfall continues. While August recorded one-and-a-half times the average rainfall, September has brought torrential showers causing widespread damage.

As of the morning of September 18, five revenue circles recorded heavy rainfall — two each in Dharashiv and Nanded districts, and one in Parbhani district. The average rainfall expected across Marathwada’s eight districts for June, July, and August was 513.5 mm, but 581.8 mm was actually recorded. By September 18, the retreating monsoon had already surpassed the seasonal average. From June to September 18, the expected average was 613.1 mm, whereas 727.5 mm rainfall was recorded.

Crop damage across 17 lakh hectares

An estimated 17 lakh hectares of Kharif crops in Marathwada have been damaged, and assessment surveys (panchanamas) are currently underway.

Heavy rainfall in revenue circles

In Nanded district, Matul circle (Bhokar tehsil) recorded 70 mm, and Sindhi circle (Umri tehsil) 83.25 mm. In Dharashiv district, Naldurg circle (Tuljapur tehsil) received 65.50 mm and Jalkot circle 88 mm. In Parbhani district, Bamni circle (Jintur tehsil) recorded 94.50 mm rainfall.

District-wise Rainfall (Expected vs. Actual)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 521.5 mm | 611.1 mm

Jalna: 546.4 mm | 681.6 mm

Beed: 497.3 mm | 641.6 mm

Latur: 633.6 mm | 684.4 mm

Dharashiv: 529.2 mm | 660.8 mm

Nanded: 747.4 mm | 953.8 mm

Parbhani: 693.7 mm | 715.6 mm

Hingoli: 733.4 mm | 889.7 mm