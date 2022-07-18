Heavy rains continue to lash city, rural areas

Aurangabad, July 18:

After a gap of two days, rains started lashing the city and rural areas on Monday.

The city recorded 9.2 mm rainfall. The district registered 48.10 per cent of annual average rainfall.

There was heavy rainfall in most of the parts of the city in the afternoon while it was drizzling in the evening. It helped in reducing the humidity. The district started experiencing rain since July 8.

After two days gap, the rains resumed from Sunday midnight. There was waterlogging on the roads of low-lying areas while roads had become muddy in some places because of continuous rains.

The annual average rainfall of the district is 581.7 mm. It received 297 mm (48.10 per cent) of rainfall so far against this. The rainfall Monday is 7.4 mm.