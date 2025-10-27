Heavy rains destroy crops, fertilizer price hike adds to farmers’ misery
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 27, 2025 21:45 IST2025-10-27T21:45:09+5:302025-10-27T21:45:09+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After heavy rains wiped out kharif crops across lakhs of hectares, farmers in Marathwada ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
After heavy rains wiped out kharif crops across lakhs of hectares, farmers in Marathwada now face another blow fertilizer companies have increased prices just before the rabi season.
Continuous rains in September had already damaged vast areas of farmland. While the Revenue and Agriculture Departments are assessing the losses, recent showers have further ruined standing crops, leaving farmers anxious. With the kharif season lost, many farmers were counting on government compensation to begin rabi sowing. However, fertilizer companies have hiked rates of compound fertilizers, adding to their financial strain. According to sources, rabi sowing spans around 25 lakh hectares in the region, and planting has already begun. The RCF Fertilizer Company has raised the price of 20-20-0-13 from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 per bag, while 16-16-16 now costs Rs 1,675 instead of Rs 1,650. Coromandel Company has also indicated a Rs 50 hike per bag. Companies like Chambal Fertilizers and Zuari Fertilizers are expected to follow suit, though no official announcement has been made yet, officials said.
Mahadhan company’s revised fertilizer prices:
Fertilizer Name
Old Price (Rs )
New Price (Rs )
24:24:00
1850
1900
20:20:13
1450
1500
9:24:24
1900
2100
8:21:21
1800
1975
11:30:14
1800
1975
10:26:26
1950
2100
MOP
1800
1800
(Quote from a farmer leader to be added here.)Open in app