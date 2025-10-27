Heavy rains destroy crops, fertilizer price hike adds to farmers’ misery

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After heavy rains wiped out kharif crops across lakhs of hectares, farmers in Marathwada now face another blow fertilizer companies have increased prices just before the rabi season.

Continuous rains in September had already damaged vast areas of farmland. While the Revenue and Agriculture Departments are assessing the losses, recent showers have further ruined standing crops, leaving farmers anxious. With the kharif season lost, many farmers were counting on government compensation to begin rabi sowing. However, fertilizer companies have hiked rates of compound fertilizers, adding to their financial strain. According to sources, rabi sowing spans around 25 lakh hectares in the region, and planting has already begun. The RCF Fertilizer Company has raised the price of 20-20-0-13 from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 per bag, while 16-16-16 now costs Rs 1,675 instead of Rs 1,650. Coromandel Company has also indicated a Rs 50 hike per bag. Companies like Chambal Fertilizers and Zuari Fertilizers are expected to follow suit, though no official announcement has been made yet, officials said.

Mahadhan company’s revised fertilizer prices:

Fertilizer Name

Old Price (Rs )

New Price (Rs )

24:24:00

1850

1900

20:20:13

1450

1500

9:24:24

1900

2100

8:21:21

1800

1975

11:30:14

1800

1975

10:26:26

1950

2100

MOP

1800

1800

