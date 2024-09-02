Heavy rains in city & adjoining areas affecting normal life

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and its surroundings received 85 mm of rainfall during the last 21 hours. The heavy and continuous rain affected normal life. There was waterlogging in many parts of the district on Sunday night. Children in rural areas could not go to school due to rain. The sun was invisible for the whole day. There was a drop in temperature because of rain.

Rainfall night to morning

Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded 11.3 mm rainfall from 9 am to 5.30 pm. The minimum temperature was 23.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius.

Evaluate rain-related losses: Guardian Minister

The incessant rain has been going on in the district for more than 24 hours. There are reports of water logging in agricultural land while rivers and canals in some places were flooded following heavy rainfall.

In this regard, District Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar inspected Palgaon and Pimpalgaon Shivars in Phulumbri tehsil this morning. Collector Deelip Swami, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Vikas Meena, SDM Neelam Bafna, Sarpanch Jaya Jadhav, citizens and farmers were present.

Guardian Minister Sattar ordered the officials to conduct Panchnama after inspecting the damages to the crops.

Heavy rains in circles of city & district

There was heavy rain in the different mandalas (circles) of the city and the districts. They are Osmanpura, Bhavsingpura, Kanchanwadi, Chikalthana, Chitepimpalgaon, Karmad, Ladsawangi, Harsul, Kachner, Pandharpur, Pisadevi, Shekta, Warud Kaji (circles city), Pimpalwadi, Balanagar, Nandar, Lohgaon, Dhorkin, Bidkin, Paithan, Pachoed, Vihamandwa, Apegaon, Nilanjgaon (Paithan tehsil), Shendurwada, Turkabad, Waluj, Asegaon (Gangapur tehsil), Nachanvel and Chincholi in Kannad tehsil.

Losses in district

Itkheda Zilla Parishad School in Kannad was surrounded by flood water. So, the school was given a holiday today. Raosaheb Nana Badke of Shewta in Phulumbri was swept away in the flood water early in the morning and the rescue team started a search for him. Sai Kaduba Borse of Ghatshendra in Kannad tehsil died after being swept away in flood water from near his residence in the afternoon.