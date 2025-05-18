Heavy rains lash Chikalthana zone, disrupt city life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city experienced heavy unseasonal rainfall on Sunday, bringing life to a standstill in several areas, especially Chikalthana and Mukundwadi, which bore the brunt of the downpour. According to the Chikalthana observatory, the area recorded 79.4 mm of rain, the highest in the city. The rest of the city also witnessed intense showers, leading to waterlogging, slush, and chaos at public places.

The weekly Sunday market at Juna Mondha was severely disrupted. Shoppers and vendors were caught off-guard by the sudden showers. Stalls were waterlogged, pathways turned into muddy tracks, and business came to a halt, causing losses to traders. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted unseasonal rainfall for the region, and their forecast held true. Overcast skies loomed since morning, and by 1 PM, thunderclouds had taken over. Light showers began around 1:30 PM, soon intensifying into a torrential downpour that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

Apart from Chikalthana, MGM University campus recorded 12.2 mm of rainfall, and MGM School, Padegaon, reported 11.2 mm. Meteorologist Shrinivas Aundhkar stated that similar weather is expected to continue for the next six days.

Tree Falls and Flooding Incidents

A tree branch fell near Savji Hospital in Rokda Hanuman Colony, prompting a swift response from the fire brigade. A similar incident occurred in Jaybhavaninagar, where a tree collapse was reported. In Rehmania Colony, Lane No. 11, around four feet of water had accumulated, disrupting local movement.

Shivajinagar Underpass Waterlogged

The Shivajinagar underpass also faced severe waterlogging. Though pumps were initially deployed to drain the area, the excessive silt rendered them ineffective. The ward office later deployed a JCB machine to create an outlet for the stagnant water, and the clearance operation lasted until evening.