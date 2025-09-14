Heavy rains lash the district on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a brief lull following Ganesh idol immersions, the district witnessed intermittent drizzle throughout Saturday, followed by heavy downpours at night that left nearly 200 villages waterlogged.

Excess rainfall was recorded in 10 circles. Against the annual average of 581 mm, the district has so far received 544 mm of rain. By Sunday morning, 26 mm rainfall was recorded.

In taluka-wise readings: Kachner circle (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) received 105 mm, Pimpalwadi in Paithan 115 mm, Balanagar 105 mm, Nandar 208 mm, Lohgaon 158 mm, Dhorkin 104 mm, and Bidkin 87 mm. Paithan town recorded 190 mm, Pachod 107 mm, and Vihamandwa circle 199 mm. The overflow of the Pazar lake at Lohgaon in Paithan flooded nearby fields.

10 mm rainfall in the city

On Sunday, the city and its surroundings recorded 10.6 mm of rainfall. While light showers occurred in the morning, heavy spells lashed the area later in the afternoon. The maximum temperature was 28.5°C, while the minimum stood at 22.8°C.

Heavy rains led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Traffic disruptions were reported at Kranti Chowk and Mondha Naka areas.